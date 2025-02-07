Posted: Feb 07, 2025 11:12 AMUpdated: Feb 07, 2025 11:12 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning for a fairly standard meeting.

There will be consideration to open bids for mobile shelving at the annex building. The Board will also consider approving a payment in the amount of just over $188,000 to Eagleview/Pictometry to assist the assessor’s office.

There will also be acknowledgments of payments regarding the loss of three vehicles and a letter acknowledgment from Dee Chambers with the Fair Board. That letter details the recent election of new fair board members.

Monday’s meeting will begin at 10 a.m.