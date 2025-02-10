Posted: Feb 10, 2025 9:36 AMUpdated: Feb 10, 2025 9:36 AM

Tom Davis

The Inter-State Farm & Home Show is coming to Nellis Hall at Coffeyville Community College on March 28th and 29th, 2025, and it is presented by Bartlett Co-op.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville Radio Promotions Director Tina Romine said, "This show brings together the best of both worlds with agriculture and residential. Vendors throughout Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas will be represented at the show. Whether you are looking for the latest agricultural products and equipment, landscaping and general remodeling, or home decor, this is a must-visit show. Many vendors will have cash and carry items can be purchased during the show and taken home."

Romine urged listerners to bring their family, friends, and neighbors, and enjoy attending and making the Inter-State Farm & Home Show one of the most talked-about and anticipated shows in the area.

According to Tina, "We have people from Illinois, we've had people from New York, we have all over Kansas, all over Oklahoma, we have Texas, we have Missouri, like it's a pretty big show and you know we have anywhere from 2,000, 3,500 people that come through the show. We see a lot of people in a short amount of time and if you think your business can benefit from that then give us a call here at the station, we'll get you in touch with someone that can help you out as to get a booth at the show."