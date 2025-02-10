Posted: Feb 10, 2025 10:18 AMUpdated: Feb 10, 2025 10:18 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners convened for their weekly meeting on Monday morning in the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.

During the meeting, the ongoing discussion of courthouse improvements continued, with this week's topic involving the exhaust vents in the jail and the possibility of shutting off hot and cold water for maintenance near the mapping office.

The commissioners also passed a motion to approve a right of way acquisition for Guy Engineering on a tributary on a bridge at Lightning Creek. A tributary area is a part of a bridge that is supported by a beam or a column.

Other resolutions that the commissioners passed included disposing of John Deere equipment and accepting a donation for the Nowata County Sheriff's Office.

The commissioners also signed and approved appropriation of funds, allocated the alcoholic beverage tax and signed multiple reports from Jan. 2025.