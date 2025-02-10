Posted: Feb 10, 2025 2:18 PMUpdated: Feb 10, 2025 2:18 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge for drug trafficking after police allegedly confiscated meth from the person's vehicle.

43-year-old Eric Hoffman was charged with one felony count of trafficking a controlled dangerous substance on Monday.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Hoffman was pulled over for a traffic stop on Feb. 8. The K9 officer was called for assistance. Over 60 grams of methamphetamines were allegedly located in the vehicle along with various unlawful paraphernalia.

Hoffman also faces misdemeanor charges for unlawful use of paraphernalia and a defective vehicle.