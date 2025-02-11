Posted: Feb 11, 2025 2:25 PMUpdated: Feb 11, 2025 2:25 PM

Tom Davis

A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow is expected after midnight tonight and continues through mid-afternoon Wednesday, with the highest chance for minor travel impacts being across areas along and northwest of I-44 in northeast Oklahoma and in Benton County, AR.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for this area from Midnight tonight to 3 pm Wednesday for snow and sleet accumulations up to 2 inches and ice accumulations up to a light glaze. If you must be out on the roads late tonight and into tomorrow, take precautions, including slowing down and packing a winter weather safety kit.