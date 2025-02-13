Posted: Feb 13, 2025 9:33 AMUpdated: Feb 13, 2025 9:34 AM

Nathan Thompson

High school seniors interested in pursuing a technical school or university degree in science, technology, engineering or math with aspirations for a career in energy, chemicals or manufacturing are invited to apply for one of the 66 scholarships that Phillips 66 is awarding this spring.

Students pursuing a technical school education are eligible for a $2,000 scholarship, and students pursuing a four-year college degree are eligible for a $5,000 scholarship. Awards are automatically renewed each year through graduation, as long as the student is full-time and continues to meet the minimum GPA requirements.

The application portal for the STEM Scholarship Program is open now for a maximum of 1,000 applicants. Applications are due by Monday, March 3 at 3 p.m. Phillips 66 is promoting the opportunity alongside several longtime community partner organizations, including the Bartlesville Public Schools, Dewey Public Schools and Bartlesville Boys & Girls Club.

What You Need to Know

Eligibility: The Phillips 66 STEM Scholarship is open to students in the areas where Phillips 66 operates. With financial need as a consideration, applicants also must:

Be a high school senior pursuing a STEM degree.

Plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school for the entire upcoming academic year.

Have a minimum GPA of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale (or its equivalent).

Be interested in energy, chemicals or manufacturing.

