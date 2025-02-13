Posted: Feb 13, 2025 10:24 AMUpdated: Feb 13, 2025 10:24 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Financial Department will be putting together a golf tournament on Saturday, April 19th at the Keystone Golf Course in Cleveland, Ok. The tournament is driven toward parenthood initiatives.

Registration is free and lunch will be provided for the event that starts at 9:30 a.m. Check-in is at 8 a.m. There will be prizes for the first, second and third place finishers, along with those who get longest drive, longest putt, closest to the pin and straightest drive.

The deadline to register is Friday, April 11th and you can do so by calling 918-287-5325.