Posted: Feb 13, 2025 2:25 PMUpdated: Feb 13, 2025 2:25 PM

Ty Loftis

Three bills were passed by the Senate Business and Insurance Committee on Thursday to legalize sports betting in Oklahoma. The committee approved the passage of these bills that State Senator Bill Coleman put together along with two other republican senators.

This is something Coleman has been looking to put in effect for several years now. With the action taken on Thursday, the Oklahoma Legislature has several ways to make this happen. Coleman talks about the importance of making something like this happen:

"As more states legalize sports betting, Oklahoma can't afford to fall behind. With more Native American tribes and tribal casinos than any other state and a passionate fanbase, Oklahoma is uniquely positioned to transform this industry into a thriving economic driver."