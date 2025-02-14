Posted: Feb 14, 2025 9:51 AMUpdated: Feb 14, 2025 9:51 AM

Nathan Thompson

Monday is Presidents’ Day and with the federal holiday being recognized in Washington County, the commissioner’s meeting has been moved to Tuesday morning.

According to an agenda, the commissioners will hear a presentation about National FFA Week from FFA members at Caney Valley, Copan and Dewey high schools.

The commissioners are also expected to award a bid for new carpet and tile from Cliff’s Flooring and Window at the OSU Extension Center in Dewey. Additionally, the commissioners are expected to formally remove a memorandum of understanding for the use of Flock Safety cameras by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The commissioners meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.