Posted: Feb 17, 2025 10:56 AMUpdated: Feb 17, 2025 10:56 AM

Ty Loftis

Arvest Bank will be hosting a business education seminar this Thursday at noon. The east side location will be hosting this forum inside the community room at 4225 SE Adams Rd. in Bartlesville.

The lunch and learn session, titled “Tax and Succession Planning,” will feature speakers from Stotts, Archambo, Muggenborg and Barclay, along with Arvest Wealth Management.

The seminar is open to any business owner who wants to attend. Lunch will be served and you can RSVP by calling 918-337-3349.