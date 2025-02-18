Posted: Feb 18, 2025 9:12 AMUpdated: Feb 18, 2025 9:20 AM

Tom Davis

The Barnsdall American Legion Post 227 and its auxiliary are inviting the community to a hearty meal this Saturday, February 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 416 West Main. The menu will feature a chili and stew dinner, with proceeds supporting local youth programs and veteran services.

Commander Claude Rosendale said the donations from the event will help fund initiatives such as Boys State and Girls State, scholarship essay contests, and veteran assistance programs.

"The Barnsdall post recently received state recognition, earning awards for excellence in all four American Legion pillars: Veterans Administration and Rehabilitation, National Security, Americanism, and Children and Youth. There are so many great programs we support,” said Rosendale. “This is a great way for the community to come together, enjoy a meal, and help us continue our mission.”