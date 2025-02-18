Posted: Feb 18, 2025 3:35 PMUpdated: Feb 18, 2025 3:37 PM

Ty Loftis

The snow has been coming down fast and furious since Tuesday morning. The wind has also been blowing at a strong gust and District One Commissioner for Osage County, Anthony Hudson said because of that heavy wind, the roads have stayed relatively clear. Hudson added that county road crews will continue to mointor the roads overnight and early Wednesday morning.