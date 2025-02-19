Posted: Feb 19, 2025 6:28 AMUpdated: Feb 19, 2025 6:33 AM

Tom Davis

Due to the extremely cold weather expected this week, the upcoming launch party for the video "I Can See Us Clearly Now" has been rescheduled for Friday, March 7th. The event which features a short film/ music video by Dane Warner about his parents' journey through his father's Alzheimer's,will be held at Crossing 2nd Restaurant.

This event promises to be a meaningful and heartfelt evening. Attendees can look forward to a one-hour program, including a 17-minute film followed by guest speakers sharing their personal journeys.

The evening will highlight the importance of Alzheimer's awareness and celebrate the amazing talents, including the incredible Chase Wilson, who contributed to the film and music video. If you're planning to order from the menu, please be sure to arrive by 6:00 PM.

This is a wonderful opportunity to show your support for Alzheimer's, connect with others, and enjoy a night of music and camaraderie. After the program, many will likely stay to play some music and hang out in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.