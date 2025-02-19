Posted: Feb 19, 2025 10:05 AMUpdated: Feb 19, 2025 10:06 AM

Ty Loftis

Osage County roads were heavily impacted by Tuesday's snow storm that dumped upwards of eight inches of snow to northeast Oklahoma. County crews were busy treating the roads and while deputies haven't had to respond to many wrecks, Sheriff Bart Perrier said his crews are doing what they can to serve the public.

The main number to call the Osage County Sheriff's Office is 918-287-3131.