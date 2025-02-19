Posted: Feb 19, 2025 2:01 PMUpdated: Feb 19, 2025 2:01 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Junior livestock show begins on Wednesday. Six students from across Osage County who are involved in 4-H and will be showing animals in the spring livestock show spoke about what 4-H is, the importance of livestock shows and how you can help with the upcoming show.

Pawhuska's Jacklyn Chambers details what 4-H is for anyone interested in joining.

Barnsdall's Grace Cunningham goes on to talk about what she enjoys most about being a member of 4-H.

Burbank senior Shasta Martin has been able to learn a lot from being a part of 4-H and believes the knowledge she has gained will benefit her moving forward.

The Osage County Jr. Livestock Show is the highlight of the year for these students. It begins on Wednesday and Hominy's Harper Conard details what will be taking place over the course of the three-day event.

Shidler's Wyatt Hampton spoke on how today's youth can benefit from being in 4-H and participating in livestock shows.

Ally Fogle said the community can help the students by simply showing up at the fairgrounds and showing support.

To learn more about 4-H or the Junior Livestock Show, contact the OSU Extension Office at 918-287-4170.