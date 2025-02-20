Posted: Feb 20, 2025 2:43 PMUpdated: Feb 20, 2025 2:43 PM

Ty Loftis

An Owasso man is facing two misdemeanor charges after allegedly driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Eric Provorse is being charged with driving or operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and transporting an intoxicating beverage.

A probable cause affidavit states that on Monday evening, officers were dispatched to Highway 75 and County Rd. 3400 in reference to a welfare check. Upon arrival, they observed the defendant to have a strong odor of alcohol. Provorse had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

Officers also observed two bottles of Captain Morgan in the front passenger seat and another in the back. The one in the back appeared to be empty. Provorse was unable to standon his own accord, so he was transported to the Jane Phillips Medical Center and given a blood test.