Posted: Feb 21, 2025 6:37 AMUpdated: Feb 21, 2025 6:37 AM

Tom Davis

The Washington County Democratic Party of Oklahoma is conducting its biennial County Convention on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 10:00 AM.

All registered Democrats residing in Washington County are eligible to attend. During the Convention, attendees will select officers for each precinct. Five (5) county officers will then be elected as well as five (5) delegates to the CD2 convention in May and the Oklahoma Democratic Party State Convention June 28-29, 2025 in Broken Arrow.

Registered Democrats in Washington County are eligible, welcome and encouraged to run for any of these positions.

Location Name: Westside Community Center

Location Address: 501 S. Bucy Ave., Bartlesville OK 74003.

Democrats may come early at 9:00 AM for Coffee & Donuts and Social Time. We expect all business to be conducted and finished well before noon.