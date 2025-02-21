Posted: Feb 21, 2025 9:51 AMUpdated: Feb 21, 2025 9:52 AM

Tom Davis

The severe winter weather disrupted the Oklahoma Legislature this week, forcing schedule adjustments and delaying committee meetings. Lawmakers worked to recalibrate, ensuring critical legislation remained on track.

State Senator Julie Daniels highlighted progress on an eminent domain bill that will require utilities to seek Corporation Commission approval before claiming private land for projects. Daniels said the measure would help protect property owners.

An anti-Semitism education bill introduced by Senator Kristen Thompson, seeks to define anti-Semitism in state law and treat it as a form of racism in educational institutions. The bill has bipartisan support and backing from the governor.

State Rep. John B. Kane praised the student page program, encouraging high school juniors and seniors to participate. He thanked his pages, BHS Seniors Blythe Murray and Emma Perry for their service as pages. Meanwhile, lawmakers tackled budget concerns, analyzing recurring versus one-time revenues to ensure fiscal responsibility.

Rep. Judd Strom emphasized efforts to streamline government, eliminating unnecessary regulations and committees.