Posted: Feb 24, 2025 3:23 AMUpdated: Feb 24, 2025 3:23 AM

Tom Davis

The Washington County Jr. Livestock Show is this week at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey. The move-in day is Tuesday, and the show starts on Wednesday.

Wednesday 2/26: 9am Swine Show followed by the Broilers and Rabbits and ending with the Ag Mechanics Show

Thursday 2/27: 9am Goats followed by Sheep. 3pm Mini Herefords followed by heifers and steers

Friday 2/28: 7pm Premium Sale

The WCJLS is currently looking for a few buckle sponsors/breeding cash premium sponsors. If you are interested or know someone who might be, you can call or message 918-724-3655.

Join Real Country 104.9 KRIG and News/Talk AM 1400 FM 93.3-95.1 KWON for live broadcasts from the event sponsored by: Totah Communications; Totel CSI; Bartnet IP; Tri County Tech; Mid America Farm and Ranch; Union State Bank; Keith Swan Insurance; American Heritage Beef Company; Wise Boot and Shoe Repair; Reliable Electrical Products; Rainey’s Custom Butchering; Washington County Farm Bureau; Bartlett Co-op; Arvest Bank; and Coffeyville Livestock.