Posted: Feb 25, 2025 11:54 AMUpdated: Feb 25, 2025 11:56 AM

Ty Loftis

A U.S. District Judge ordered an Osage County man to 108 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for possession of an unregistered destructive device and a felon being in possession of ammunition. The defendant was identified as Patrick Starkey.

Court documents show that the Osage County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a device that exploded in a U.S. Postal Service mailbox in June 2024. After conducting the investigation, it was discovered that Starkey placed two explosive devices and notes inside a mailbox of an innocent third party. Starkey did this in an attempt to harass his ex-wife.

Court documents state FLOCK cameras helped identify Starkey as a suspect. When a search warrant was executed on Starkey’s home, matching explosives and ammunition were located that matched the devices used on the mailbox. When speaking with the defendant, he admitted to committing the above-mentioned crimes.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office investigated this case alongside the Tulsa Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.