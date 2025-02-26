Posted: Feb 26, 2025 1:37 PMUpdated: Feb 26, 2025 1:37 PM

Tom Davis

Local filmmaker Dane Warner was our guest on COMMUNITY CONNECTION. He is set to premiere his latest project, I Can Clearly See Us Now, at a special launch party on Friday, March 7, at Crossing Second Restaurant after the date was cancelled due to bad weather. The 17-minute music video short film is a deeply personal project inspired by Warner’s late father’s battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

The film features a song written by Warner from his father’s perspective, performed by local musician Chase Wilson. Warner uses a mix of reenactments and musical storytelling in the film that aims to shed light on the challenges Alzheimer’s presents to individuals and families. He hopes the film will increase awareness and encourage early detection efforts.

“We’ve got some experts coming in to discuss health aspects, early detection, and possible preventative measures,” Warner shared. The event will include a film screening, expert discussions, and a casual jam session with local musicians.

The launch party, which is free to attend, will begin at 6 p.m. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to place food orders before the program starts. Following the screening, Warner will also present a sneak peek of his new project, Ironman Pride, a short film about his hometown of Nowata.

Warner released The Zacher Story last year. The film has garnered multiple awards for his work, blending storytelling with social awareness. Warner's End of the Road Productions, continues to tackle meaningful topics, aiming to inspire and educate audiences.