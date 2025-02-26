Posted: Feb 26, 2025 1:52 PMUpdated: Feb 26, 2025 1:52 PM

Tom Davis

CASA of Northeast Oklahoma, a nonprofit organization that recruits and trains volunteers to advocate for foster children, is launching a unique paper doll fundraiser across the region. The campaign raises awareness and funds for CASA’s mission to give children in foster care a voice in the legal system.

The dolls represent foster children in need of advocacy. Community members can sponsor dolls at various levels, with proceeds supporting CASA’s work and providing essential items for children removed from their homes. "This fundraiser not only helps raise money but also spreads awareness about the reality foster kids face," said board member Alicia, who became involved with CASA after learning about the organization’s mission.

The organization also continues its outreach efforts with coffee sleeve campaigns in local shops, carrying the message, "It shouldn't hurt to be a child," alongside a QR code for easy donations.

CASA is actively seeking volunteers to serve as child advocates. The role requires a 30-hour training program but is described as a deeply rewarding opportunity to make a lasting impact. “There are so many foster kids without a voice. We need more volunteers to help,” said Lori, an advocate coordinator in Bartlesville.

To learn more, sponsor a doll, or become a volunteer, visit www.casaNEOK.org or find CASA of Northeast Oklahoma on Facebook.