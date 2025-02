Posted: Feb 28, 2025 1:24 PMUpdated: Feb 28, 2025 1:30 PM

Ty Loftis

A wildfire broke out on Friday afternoon between Copan and Dewey off of County Rd. 1200 and a half-mile east of 4020 Rd. Washington County Emergency Manager Kary Cox gives the latest as of 2 p.m.

Several structures were threatened, but fire crews were able to save them. No injuries are being reported at this time.