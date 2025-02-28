Posted: Feb 28, 2025 2:45 PMUpdated: Feb 28, 2025 2:45 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, there will be discussion to consider signing a resolution for a change in use tax distribution. There will also be discussion to sign a resolution that would update the procedures for requesting open records.

The Board will consider going out for a re-bid of the floors at the Ag building at the fairgrounds. There will also be consideration to sign a contract with a company to install hog and sheep panels for just over $91,000. They will do the same for the announcers stand at the outdoor arena for just over $72,000.

Chris White will give a presentation from INVEX and the Board will look to sign an agreement with Estray Animal Services for the Osage County Sheriff’s Office.

Monday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m.