Posted: Mar 03, 2025 10:02 AMUpdated: Mar 03, 2025 10:02 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners met on Monday morning at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.

The commissioners discussed the ongoing project to improve the Nowata County Courthouse, and continued the discussion from last week's improvements that involved light fixtures and heater maintenance.

The commissioners held an executive session for the second week in a row and decided to make the Nowata County Commissioner's Secretary's Office a part-time position. No decision was made on the matter last week.

The commissioners also made motions on claims of reimbursement for the Nowata County Election Board and an Ad Valorem Reimbursement Fund form, which reimburses local governments for revenue lost to property tax exemptions. The total was over $220,000.