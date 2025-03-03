Posted: Mar 03, 2025 11:00 AMUpdated: Mar 03, 2025 11:01 AM

Ty Loftis

On Saturday, the U.S. General Services Administration notified several Bureau of Indian Affair properties across the country that they will be on a termination list. One of those included is the Osage Indian Agency in Pawhuska.

Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear released a statement saying it is unclear what this means for BIA employees in Pawhuska. Standing Bear says Secretary of Development Casey Johnson is already looking for alternative plans for office space for the agency:

“With this notice from the federal government, we are unsure if the BIA or the GSA will accept an alternative space offer for the BIA employees,” Standing Bear said. “We have been anticipating this and will continue working daily to mitigate damage and alleviate the anxiety federal cuts are causing Osage Nation, our people and our communities.”

The BIA leases a building from the Osage Nation. It is set to expire in November.