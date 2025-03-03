Posted: Mar 03, 2025 12:27 PMUpdated: Mar 03, 2025 1:58 PM

Nathan Thompson

Phillips 66 has announced a $5 million gift to Woolaroc's capital campaign and a donation of several company artifacts, marking the 100th birthday of the historic museum and wildlife preserve founded by Frank Phillips.

The “Booming Second Century” capital campaign aims to preserve the historic infrastructure of Woolaroc, strategically renovate the museum experience and expand access to wildlife and landscapes.

“We are beyond grateful to receive a gift of this magnitude from Phillips 66 to kick off our capital campaign efforts and position our organization for another century of positive impact in our community and region,” said Kevin Hoch, CEO of Woolaroc. “We are honored to receive a remarkably generous lead gift from Phillips 66, who shares its founder with Woolaroc, Frank Phillips.”

In addition to the multi-million dollar gift, Phillips 66 donated select artifacts on exhibit at the Phillips Petroleum Company Museum in downtown Bartlesville. The museum has been open only by appointment since 2023.

“Our long history together provides a great foundation for an even stronger bond for the next 100 years,” said Mark Lashier, Chairman and CEO of Phillips 66. “In addition to helping kick off this visionary campaign, we are partnering with Woolaroc to ensure a proper home for vital artifacts of the Phillips Petroleum Company Museum. We know they will care for and exhibit the history of our company and our founder and assure the impact of Phillips 66, its employees and programs will be known for generations to come.”