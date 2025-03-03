News
Mar 03, 2025
Dewey City Council & Public Works Authority Meet for First Time This Month
The Dewey City Council and Public Works Authority Trustees met for the first time in March at Dewey City Hall on Monday night.
During the meeting, the council heard updates from the police and fire departments and answered questions from the public.
Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease discussed an upcoming bond workshop for March 13 at around 5:30 p.m.
The Dewey City Council and Public Works Authority will meet again on March 17 at Dewey City Hall at 7 p.m.
