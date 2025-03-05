At last night's Cherryvale City Council meeting, a contract was ratified for the sale of just over 65 acres of land on the old smelter north of town for a technology-based facility.

Cherryvale City Administrator Michael Hall says between 18 and 20 new high-paying jobs will be created.

The buyer is backed by multiple national investors who have yet to create a brand for the company but are currently working on a name. The deal involves a five-point conditional agreement, and gas and electric requirements are the last two points to be met.

“Project Delta” as it's been called is actually inspired by the name of Hall's dog. Hall says the Montgomery County Action Council has been instrumental with the project, which aims to be the start of further growth for Cherryvale.

The land will be sold at $9,000 an acre, and Hall says much more will be known and able to be released on the project in about six months.

Hall says efforts continue to make Cherryvale more marketable to companies on a national stage.

The full interview with Hall is available here: