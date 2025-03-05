Posted: Mar 05, 2025 7:10 AMUpdated: Mar 05, 2025 7:10 AM

Tom Davis

In the wake of President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress, Senator James Lankford shared his thoughts on the speech, highlighting its emotional moments, national security themes, and controversial policy proposals.

Lankford praised the president’s remarks, describing the speech as "powerful" and filled with "emotional moments." He noted Trump's strong emphasis on national security, particularly the border, where significant changes were touted, including a dramatic drop in illegal border crossings. Lankford referenced a recent day when fewer than 200 individuals attempted to cross the southern border, a stark contrast to the 12,000 daily attempts seen just over a year ago.

The senator also acknowledged the emotional impact of personal stories shared during the address, including those of families who had lost loved ones to crimes committed by illegal immigrants. Lankford was particularly moved by the presence of the Lake and Riley families, who were honored for their tragic losses.

Trump also spotlighted law enforcement, including a Border Patrol agent who had been shot at by cartels, and the U.S. military, where recruitment numbers have recently improved. The president highlighted economic issues, including tariffs, and urged foreign nations to lower their tariffs, a move that could ease pressure on American consumers.

A particularly touching moment in the speech involved DJ, a young brain cancer survivor who has been honored by multiple police departments as an honorary officer. President Trump declared DJ a special agent for the Secret Service, a gesture that brought many in the room to tears.

However, Lankford expressed disappointment over the response from his Democratic colleagues, who he said refused to applaud or acknowledge moments like the recognition of law enforcement or the young cancer survivor, DJ. "It was remarkable that they had just determined no matter what Trump says, I'm opposed to it," he remarked.

Additionally, Lankford criticized the Democratic opposition to a bill aimed at protecting women’s sports, specifically addressing concerns about male athletes competing in female sports. Lankford, who has supported efforts to protect women’s sports, expressed confusion over Democratic lawmakers’ refusal to back the bill, calling it a "Title IX issue" and a matter of fair competition.

Looking ahead, Lankford emphasized the need for national dialogue on these issues, urging Americans to work toward unity despite political differences. He concluded with a call for continued prayer for the country, encouraging respectful debate on critical issues such as the economy, national security, and identity.

The senator’s reflection highlights the deep political divisions surrounding the speech, as well as the emotional weight of the moments presented by President Trump.

