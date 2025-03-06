Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Posted: Mar 06, 2025 2:11 PM

Funding Deadline Approaching for Federal Government

Ty Loftis
With the United States Federal Government facing a funding deadline of next Friday to keep the government open, U.S. Senator James Lankford says he will be doing all he can to get a resolution passed. 
 
 
Lankford said the White House announced they want funding that runs through the end of the fiscal year. The House is hoping to get a proposal to the Senate by Tuesday. 

