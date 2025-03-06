News
Osage Nation
Posted: Mar 06, 2025 2:38 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2025 2:38 PM
Osage Nation Sovereignty Celebration Begins This Weekend
Ty Loftis
The Osage Nation Sovereignty Celebration begins this week. Spread out over three weeks, things start on Friday at the Osage Casino and Hotel's Skyline Event Center with a comedy show at 7 p.m. Also at the Event Center, Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear will give a State of the Nation address at 11 a.m. The dancing will begin later that evening with supper to be served at 5 p.m.
On Saturday, March 15th, the Osage Nation Health System is hosting a fun-run in downtown Pawhuska at 10 a.m. and later that day, there will be an exhibit at the Osage Nation Museum.
On that next Saturday, there will be a hand game competition at 2 p.m. at the Hominy Community Building and on Sunday, there will be a bison feast in the Grayhorse Community Building at 2 p.m.
