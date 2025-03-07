Posted: Mar 07, 2025 10:12 AMUpdated: Mar 07, 2025 10:12 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on Capitol Call sponsored by Phillips 66, Representatives Judd Strom and John B. Kane along with Senator Julie Daniels shared their insights into the progress being made at the State Capitol.

With five weeks completed in the 16-week session, lawmakers hit milestone as thousands of bills were narrowed down, with only half surviving committee review. Rep. Strom described the past week as an intense period of legislative activity, with a "one-minute schedule" dictating his movements across multiple committees and floor meetings.

Sen. Daniels highlighted the renewed push for judicial reform, noting the Senate's decision to once again send a proposal to voters regarding the Judicial Nominating Commission. She emphasized the importance of legal and worker’s compensation reforms in shaping a pro-business climate in Oklahoma.

Rep. Kane discussed the impact of recent tax cuts and federal funding changes on Oklahoma’s economy. Despite a reduction in revenue, he said the state remains in a stable financial position. Strom agreed, emphasizing the necessity of responsible budgeting, particularly in the face of growing expenses.

Our lawmakers said they are anticipating extensive floor debates on the remaining bills with a focus on policy legislation and budget finalization.