Posted: Mar 10, 2025 2:50 PMUpdated: Mar 10, 2025 2:50 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly falsely personating someone.

26-year-old Chancelor Hahn was charged in Sept. 2024 with false personation.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Hahn was allegedly riding his bicycle in Sept. 2024 without lights on the bike at night. After Hahn was stopped by police, Hahn allegedly gave the officers a different name than his.

Police allegedly contacted Hahn's supervisor to provide a photo, that photo allegedly correctly showed Hahn, but Hahn allegedly stayed with the false name.

Hahn is back in custody after allegedly failing to appear for his preliminary hearing that was set for March 4.