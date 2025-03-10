Posted: Mar 10, 2025 3:48 PMUpdated: Mar 10, 2025 3:48 PM

Ty Loftis

The Tri County Tech Foundation has established a scholarship in the names of John Gordan Sawyer and Georgalee Sawyer. Both were deeply involved in the community and in recognition of their commitment to service, the Sawyers designated Tri County Tech Foundation as a beneficiary to their trusts.

Some of their estate will go toward capital improvement projects, but the scholarship will go toward helping students financially. If you are interested in giving to the Tri County Tech Foundation, call 918-331-3214.