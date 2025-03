Posted: Mar 11, 2025 12:33 PMUpdated: Mar 11, 2025 12:33 PM

Ty Loftis

A semitruck in the Wal Mart parking lot loaded down with cardboard boxes briefly caught fire, but the blaze has since been contained.

It is unclear as to how the cardboard boxes caught on fire, but fire crews responded quickly to prevent the flames from spreading. We will have updates on this story as they become available.