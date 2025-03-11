Posted: Mar 11, 2025 1:22 PMUpdated: Mar 11, 2025 1:28 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing money from a car dealership in Bartlesville.

44-year-old Brent Guthrie was charged on Tuesday with four counts of embezzlement.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Guthrie allegedly took $19,500 from customers making cash down payments on vehicles and kept the money for himself. Nine different customers allegedly made down payments to Guthrie.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, the dealership notified authorities that the cash was allegedly never turned in or entered into the safe deposit box and that Guthrie was allegedly the last one to possess the money.