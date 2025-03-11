News
Caney Valley's Aiden Marsheck Named Patriot Auto Student of the Month
Nathan Thompson
Caney Valley High School Senior Aiden Marsheck has been named a Patriot Auto Student of the Month, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.
Marsheck is captain of Caney Valley's Academic Team, which just finished as the state runner-up against Morris in February. Marsheck led the team with 380 points at the state championship. He is also involved with the National Honor Society and is a peer tutor at the high school.
Marsheck has a passion for literacy, displayed by his reading mentorship for middle school students involved in academic teams at the state level.
Marsheck plans to attend Oklahoma State University studying psychology and wants to be a occupational therapist. He says he wants to focus on youth mental health awareness.
Marsheck will be honored along with several other extraordinary students and athletes on May 6 at Patriot Auto's Night of Scholars and Champions, where thousands of dollars in scholarships will be awarded and the Student of the Year will be named. The Student of the Year will walk away with the keys to a brand new car, presented by Patriot Auto.
Marsheck says he is humbled to be selected as a student of the month.
