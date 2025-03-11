Posted: Mar 11, 2025 5:43 PMUpdated: Mar 11, 2025 5:43 PM

Nathan Thompson

Caney Valley High School Senior Aiden Marsheck has been named a Patriot Auto Student of the Month, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Marsheck is captain of Caney Valley's Academic Team, which just finished as the state runner-up against Morris in February. Marsheck led the team with 380 points at the state championship. He is also involved with the National Honor Society and is a peer tutor at the high school.

Marsheck has a passion for literacy, displayed by his reading mentorship for middle school students involved in academic teams at the state level.

Marsheck plans to attend Oklahoma State University studying psychology and wants to be a occupational therapist. He says he wants to focus on youth mental health awareness