Posted: Mar 12, 2025 9:43 AMUpdated: Mar 12, 2025 9:43 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Phillips Petroleum Company Museum in downtown Bartlesville will open its doors every Friday and Saturday in April before its permanent closure at the end of the month.

The museum traces its roots to a collection initially displayed on the second floor of the 19-story Phillips Building. The museum relocated to the former First National Bank/WestStar Bank/Arvest Bank building next door at 410 S. Keeler Ave., and opened in 2007.

After several years of declining attendance, the museum ceased regular operating hours in 2023 and was open for tours by appointment only.

In early March, Phillips 66 announced they will donate several vital artifacts from the museum to Woolaroc in addition to the company’s $5 million gift to support Woolaroc’s “Booming Second Century” capital campaign.

The Phillips Petroleum Company Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in April. Admission is free. The donation of artifacts to Woolaroc will occur after the museum closes on April 26.

Photo courtesy Oklahoma Tourism