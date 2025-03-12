Posted: Mar 12, 2025 10:07 AMUpdated: Mar 12, 2025 10:08 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on Community Connection,Dewey city representative Lorrie Tabler-Heron brought up a variety of city updates, including parks, infrastructure, new businesses, and community events.

The big topic of local conversation in Dewey is the traffic light replacement at Durham and US Highway 75. Herron said the replacement process for the damaged light is complex, involving multiple entities, including the city, insurance providers, the traffic light company, and ODOT. The process will take time and officials assure residents that a four-way stop will remain in place for safety.

Herron gave us a new business alert: O’Reilly Auto Parts is set to open next to Southside Dollar General. The grand opening is expected on March 29th.

Park improvements are underway in Dewey. Lorrie is heading to Tulsa with others from Dewey to explore ADA-compliant park equipment, hoping to bring back innovative ideas for Dewey’s own parks. The firsthand experience will provide a clearer vision of how the city can enhance accessibility and improve recreational spaces for all residents.

Second Saturday events continue to thrive. The monthly event draws crowds to the downtown area with activities, music, and antique shopping. Additionally, the Second Family Film Festival will feature "Luck of the Irish" this Saturday at 7:30 PM, complete with heaters and fresh popcorn to keep moviegoers warm and entertained.

Friends of Dewey Parks Fundraiser ContinuesFundraising efforts for Dewey parks are ongoing, with the sale of commemorative bricks and monthly events at Simple Simon’s Pizza. A portion of proceeds from designated nights supports park improvements, helping the community accelerate its goals for better public spaces.