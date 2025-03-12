Posted: Mar 12, 2025 10:27 AMUpdated: Mar 12, 2025 10:30 AM

Tom Davis

The school year is approaching its final stretch. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville Public Schools Supt. Chuck McCauley gave us school board meeting update and a look ahead.

McCauley thanked the Arvest Bank Foundation for their $15,000 donation to the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation. The BPS Foundation provides financial resources, cultivates community partnerships, and celebrates achievements to engage students, empower teachers, and enrich learning within the school district.

The funds from the Arvest Foundation will be used for childcare support for teachers. With teacher recruitment and retention recognized as a continuing challenge for public schools across the country, state, and locally, BPS provides innovative benefits for its teachers. This initiative was first offered in August 2023, adding tremendous value to BPS.

Spring Break is next week and McCauley said there will a great deal of activity ahead of graduation and the end of classes for the school year. This includes, academics, the spring musical, sports, prom and graduation.

McCauley announced a new partnership with Oklahoma Wesleyan University in regards to students studying to become teachers. The Future Educators Academy provides BHS students with hands-on experience as teaching interns at either a middle school or elementary school within Bartlesville Public Schools (BPS).

In addition to their internships, academy members will take two college courses from Oklahoma Wesleyan University (OKWU): OKWU EDUC 1302 Called to Teach and OKWU EDUC 2303 P-12 Learner Development. Through this program, students will earn a total of five college credits at no cost, which will also count as two high school elective credits on their BHS transcript.

This innovative format allows students to jump-start their academic journey toward becoming classroom teachers while gaining invaluable real-world experience. Graduates of the program who choose to pursue an education degree at OKWU will also qualify for a $5,000 annual scholarship.

Current BHS students enrolled in Tri County Tech's Teacher Prep program are strongly encouraged to apply to further develop their skills and career readiness. Additionally, all students who complete the program will have the opportunity to receive employment updates from BPS, helping them stay connected if they choose to return as educators in the district.