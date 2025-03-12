Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Fire Danger Increases Through Friday

Bartlesville

Posted: Mar 12, 2025 12:36 PMUpdated: Mar 12, 2025 12:36 PM

Artlaza to Showcase BHS Student Talents While Supporting Foster Youth

Tom Davis

Bartlesville High School (BHS) students are set to impress the community with their artistic talents at Artlaza, a vibrant showcase taking place on March 13, 2025, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Bartlesville High School Fine Arts Center.

This annual event highlights the creativity of BHS students through live performances, art displays, and a silent auction of student artwork. Attendees will enjoy a variety of visual and performing arts while supporting a meaningful cause.

Artlaza also serves as a fundraiser for Make-A-Difference Week, an initiative led by the BHS Student Council. Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit Fostering Success, a newly established local nonprofit dedicated to supporting children in foster care.

Guests can also enjoy a light reception while they browse and purchase student artwork, with all proceeds contributing to the fundraiser.

Tickets are available at the door for $3.00 to $5.00, making it an affordable and impactful way for the community to celebrate young artists while giving back.

For more information, visit: sites.google.com/bps-ok.org/mad-week-2025/home.

 


