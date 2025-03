Posted: Mar 13, 2025 9:17 AMUpdated: Mar 13, 2025 9:17 AM

Nathan Thompson

The city of Nowata is under a burn ban.

The Nowata Fire Department issued the ban ahead of extreme fire risks beginning on Friday. The ban includes all open flames and brush burning within the city limits, but does not limit outdoor cooking or smoking of foods.

Officials say the ban is in effect until further notice.