Posted: Mar 13, 2025 10:33 AMUpdated: Mar 13, 2025 10:33 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff's Office is looking for assistance in locating two individuals who broke into McCord Schools on Tuesday morning.

Three of the four buildings were vandalized. Most of the damage includes materials, supplies, furniture and broken technology. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Osage County Sheriff's Office at 918-287-3131. Photos of the two suspects can be found below.