News
Crime
Posted: Mar 13, 2025 10:33 AMUpdated: Mar 13, 2025 10:33 AM
OCSO Looking for Suspects in School Break In
Ty Loftis
The Osage County Sheriff's Office is looking for assistance in locating two individuals who broke into McCord Schools on Tuesday morning.
Three of the four buildings were vandalized. Most of the damage includes materials, supplies, furniture and broken technology. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Osage County Sheriff's Office at 918-287-3131. Photos of the two suspects can be found below.
« Back to News