Posted: Mar 16, 2025 1:55 PMUpdated: Mar 16, 2025 1:55 PM

Tom Davis

More than 150 wildfires raged across Oklahoma, destroying nearly 300 structures and consuming close to 200,000 acres, according to state officials. The blazes, fueled by record-low humidity, strong winds, and dry vegetation, have resulted in at least one death and widespread devastation.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for 12 counties.

Governor Kevin Stitt, alongside Oklahoma emergency management officials and Mannford Mayor, addressed the public in a press conference on Saturday, commending the rapid response to the devastating wildfires and outlining relief efforts.

Stitt praised the effectiveness of the state's alert systems, noting that all residents in evacuation zones were safely evacuated, though he expressed condolences for a fatality linked to a vehicle accident in smoke-covered conditions. The governor confirmed that the wildfires have burned 170,000 acres, destroyed 293 homes, and caused 14,000 power outages statewide.

Stitt identified controlled burns and power lines as contributing factors to the fires and emphasized the importance of responsible fire management, urging farmers to conduct controlled burns earlier in the season. He also cited welding activity on farms as another ignition source.

To secure further assistance, Stitt declared a state of emergency, allowing Oklahoma to access federal resources. He confirmed discussions with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who visited the state to assess the damage and offer federal aid. Plans are in motion to establish online platforms for fire reporting and support services.

As Oklahoma begins recovery efforts, Stitt called on communities to uphold the "Oklahoma Standard," encouraging neighbors to support one another in this time of crisis.