Posted: Mar 17, 2025 11:00 AMUpdated: Mar 17, 2025 11:47 AM

Ty Loftis

A Keller, Texas pastor turned himself into the Osage County Jail on Monday morning and is being charged with five felony counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child.

The defendant, Robert Morris is the founder of a megachurch in Southlake, Texas.

An affidavit states on five different occasions, spanning from December 1982 to January 1985, Morris was in Osage County and intentionally touched a minor victim’s private parts in a lewd or lascivious manner.

In December 1982, Morris was a traveling Evangelist visiting Hominy. The affidavit states the abuse started on Christmas of that year and continued over the next four years.

In December 2024 a multi-county grand jury met and indicted Morris on these charges. The statute of limitations is normally seven years. However, State Attorney General Gentner Drummond contends that the statute does not apply to non-residents of Oklahoma who commit a crime in the state.

Morris saw his bond set at $50,000 and his next court date will be May 9th at 9 a.m.