Posted: Mar 18, 2025 6:01 AMUpdated: Mar 18, 2025 6:18 AM

Tom Davis

The National CASA/GAL has announced the appointment of Emily Bowling, Executive Director of CASA of Northeast Oklahoma, to its National CASA/GAL Tribal Leadership Council. Bowling will serve a two-year term alongside child welfare leaders from across the nation, working to address the unique needs of 893 local programs within the CASA/GAL network.

In 2023, the CASA/GAL network, supported by over 71,000 volunteers, served 201,000 children involved in judicial proceedings related to abuse or neglect. With approximately 569,000 children in foster care annually, the Tribal Leadership Council will focus on ensuring the network continues its mission of best-interest advocacy for all children.

The National Tribal Leadership Council plays a key role in collaborating with tribal courts, advocating for the specific needs of tribal CASA programs, and supporting tribal children and families in the foster care system. CASA of Northeast Oklahoma, where Bowling has worked since 2012, serves a significant number of Native American children, ensuring compliance with the Indian Child Welfare Act and advocating for ICWA-compliant placements.

Bowling, who was promoted to Executive Director in 2024, is deeply committed to expanding services in underserved counties in northeast Oklahoma. She expressed her gratitude for the new role, stating, "I am both honored and humbled... I look forward to bringing our successes and challenges to a network that makes us stronger."

CASA of Northeast Oklahoma continues to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children, ensuring they have a voice in the court system and a chance to grow in a safe, nurturing environment.

For more information about CASA of Northeast Oklahoma, visit www.casaneok.org.