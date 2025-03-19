Posted: Mar 19, 2025 8:01 AMUpdated: Mar 19, 2025 9:31 AM

Tom Davis

The Family Health Care Clinic in Bartlesville has announced that it will be closing its doors permanently on April 10. The last day for patient visits will be April 3.

The announcement was made by Janice Shipley, Executive Director of the clinic, on Wednesday's Community Connection show on KWON. Shipley expressed her gratitude to the community, staff, and supporters who have been part of the clinic’s journey.

“I want to take the opportunity to thank our supporters, especially the United Way and Lisa Carey and her team, who have been with us for years,” Shipley said. “Most importantly, I want to thank our dedicated staff and our wonderful patients who have supported us.”

The clinic will merge with CHCSEK, a federally funded healthcare provider based in Pittsburg, Kansas, which has also partnered with Elder Care in Bartlesville. Updates on the merger will be made available soon.