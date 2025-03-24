Posted: Mar 24, 2025 10:03 AMUpdated: Mar 24, 2025 10:05 AM

Tom Davis

A new city survey has been launched by the city of Bartlesville.

Appearing on CITY MATTERS, assistant city manager Laura Sanders said, "This is a community-wide survey, so we want to hear how we're doing. Some of the things that people can expect in this survey are we're trying to capture the opinions on the economy, on community design, utilities, safety, natural environment, engagement, and other elements of Bartlesville's overall livability."

Sanders explained that the city took a sample pool, and randomly selected households that will receive a mailed survey invitation over the next few weeks. If you get a survey, Sanders said that the city is asking all citizens that receive it to please participate because the city wants to know what you think and how you feel about how the city is meeting your needs.