Posted: Mar 24, 2025 10:04 AMUpdated: Mar 24, 2025 10:04 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners met on Monday morning at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.

The commissioners continued the discussion of courthouse improvements with the ongoing talks of re-wiring in parts of the courthouse. There was also discussion wall maintenance and heaters.

The commissioners passed a resolution for a notice to proceed and authorize signatures for a REAP Grant for a radio tower at Oklahoma Union High School.

Part of the idea comes from wind speed data that the National Weather Service would obtain.

The commissioners also tabled a memorandum of understanding for temporary shelter, the topic will be brought up again in next week's meeting.