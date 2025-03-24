News
Nowata County News
Posted: Mar 24, 2025 10:04 AM
Nowata County Commissioners Discuss REAP Grants and Burn Bans
Brian McSweeney
The Nowata County Commissioners met on Monday morning at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.
The commissioners continued the discussion of courthouse improvements with the ongoing talks of re-wiring in parts of the courthouse. There was also discussion wall maintenance and heaters.
The commissioners passed a resolution for a notice to proceed and authorize signatures for a REAP Grant for a radio tower at Oklahoma Union High School.
During the emergency management update from Nowata County Emergency Manager Laurie Summers, Commissioner Troy Friddle talked about the enforcement of a burn ban.
Part of the idea comes from wind speed data that the National Weather Service would obtain.
The commissioners also tabled a memorandum of understanding for temporary shelter, the topic will be brought up again in next week's meeting.
The Nowata County Commissioners meet every Monday morning at 9 a.m. at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.
